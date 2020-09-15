UPDATE (9/15/2020 10:14): US 12 White Pass is CLOSED with no estimate for reopening due to a wildfire.
The fire is burning on both sides of the highway.
The road is closed on the eastside at milepost 183/Oak Creek Feeding Station, about 8 miles west of Naches.
The westside closure is at milepost 138.5 at the junction of SR 123, 12 miles west of the summit.
Please avoid the area. We will update when we have more info.
Closure on US 12 eastbound at milepost 138 near Clear Fork River. Emergency crews are on scene of the closure beginning at 7:49 am on September 15, 2020 until further notice.