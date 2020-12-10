PASCO, WA - Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are investigating a fatal crash on westbound I-182 in Pasco.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:00 PM between 4th and 20th Ave. in Pasco closing the westbound lane completely and backing traffic up miles.
Reports confirm the crash was due a wrong way driver. The condition of the other driver have not been confirmed.
Pasco Police is currently assessing the situation and has set detours in place on N 4th Ave. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.