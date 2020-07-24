Heavy Traffic I-90 eastbound
UPDATE: 12:35 pm
I-90 eastbound milepost 62, nine miles east of the summit, there is a right lane closure near Stampede Pass interchange due to concrete panel failure in the road surface. The estimated time to complete repairs and re-open the right lane is unknown. Expect delays. Current backup is about 8 miles, just east of the summit, with added travel time of up to 60 minutes.
New Alert 10:36 am
I-90 eastbound milepost 62, nine miles east of the summit. there is a right lane closure near Stampede Pass interchange. due to concrete panel failure in the road surface. The on and off ramps, at milepost 63, for Stampede Pass interchange will remain open. The estimated time to complete repairs and re-open the right lane is unknown. Expect delays. Current backup is about 3 miles, with added travel time of up to 30 minutes.