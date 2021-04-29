TRAFFIC ALERT: US 97 is closed near Toppenish at Milepost 51 due to a collision. WSP and WSDOT are en route. Please avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 97 is closed near Toppenish due to a collision
-
- Updated
- Comments
Currently in Kennewick
76°F
Fair
87°F / 53°F
9 PM
75°F
10 PM
72°F
11 PM
69°F
12 AM
64°F
1 AM
62°F
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Yakima Delta Fire is controlled but not contained, Second fire has started
- TikTok videos warn of 'National Rape Day' on April 24
- Kennewick man arrested for assaulting a boy after witnessing a fight
- "I feel sick, I feel helpless"; Defensive wounds show 5-year-old girl fought attacker
- New Spring Festival at Pasco Country Mercantile
- Governor Jay Inslee signs bill banning use of Native American mascots
- Woman turns herself into Pasco Police after Friday night bar fight, Bar wouldn't let cops in
- Mark Consuelos threw Kelly Ripa's ring out the window
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-82 at the Badger Canyon exit
- SILVER ALERT: Berdie Waser, last seen in Kalama WA
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2021 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.