UPDATE(3:44 PM): The fire is now out and westbound lane have been reopened, and one eastbound is now open. Expect delays as traffic backups clear.
UPDATE (2:47 PM): Both lanes are now closed on I-82 milepost 128.
Eastbound traffic is being returned westbound at Coffin Road, milepost 122, westbound traffic should use SR 14 to SR 221, Estimated end time to clear the lanes is unknown at this time.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - I-82 milepost 128 eastbound, a brush fire in the median and on the eastbound shoulder has closed the eastbound traffic due to blowing smoke and poor visibility.
WSP, FIRE and WSDOT are on scene working to reopen the eastbound lanes. Expect delays heading into Oregon until further notice. Estimated end time to clear the lanes is unknown at this time.