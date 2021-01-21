BAKER CITY, OR - I-84 EASTBOUND is closed in Baker City at Exit 304 due to truck crashes at MP 318 and 323, 14 and 19 miles east of Baker City.
The closure is expect to last for several hours. Use alternate routes if available, or wait until EB freeway opens. Expect winter conditions throughout the region.
Reminder: If you are traveling, please check WDOT for Washington and Trip Check for Oregon for any travel alerts.
NOTE: OR245 is not a viable detour route for freeway traffic and is restricted to local traffic only.