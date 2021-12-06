LA GRANDE, OR - Oregon State Police say I-84 Westbound is closed at La Grande, Exit 265 to all traffic and closed in Ontario at Exit 374 for trucks.
This closure is due to spun out trucks blocking WB lanes between MP 252-253, 8 miles west of La Grande.
The closure for truck in Ontario is due to limited safe parking space for trucks between Ontario and full closure point (La Grande). Truck stops in Baker City and La Grande are full and trucks parking near freeway and communities creates a safety hazard for all travelers.
OR 245 is also closes as it is not a viable detour route for freeway traffic. The eastbound lanes of I-84 are open at this time, but that can change. Winter has arrived. Snow is falling and covering some routes. ODOT crews have been running plows since beginning of storm.
Please try to avoid the area or visit www.tripcheck.com before you travel.
