UPDATE (4:39 PM): Snoqualmie pass will remain closed overnight and will reassess at 8 AM tomorrow morning. Reopening time has not been determined.
UPDATE (4:24 PM): I-90 is closed in both directions eastbound from North Bend milepost 34 and westbound from Ellensburg, milepost 106 due to heavy snow fall and high avalanche danger.
At this time, an estimated time to open the highway is unknown. WSDOT will reassess at 5 PM a possible opening time.
Updates will be provided as new information become available.
UPDATE (1:42 PM): WSDOT planes on assessing an opening time at 3:30 PM.
I-90 Snoqualmie Pass eastbound is closed at North Bend, milepost 34 due to multiple vehicle spinouts. An estimated time to open the highway is unknown.