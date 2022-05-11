Traffic Alert: Pasco collision causing traffic to back up for miles with two additional wrecks behind it

PASCO, WA - 

UPDATE: Traffic is clearing up, no delays.

PREVIOUS:

Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a five-car crash eastbound on I-182 near exit 395.

According to Trooper Thorson, the roadway is clear but traffic is backed up for a couple of miles.

Additional images from the 5 car collision off I-82 and Wrecks in traffic

"No one hurt," said Thorson. "Traffic moving slow too heave congestion... People just not paying attention and started a chain reaction."

There has also been reports from WSP of two other wrecks during the backup of traffic.

Additional crashes on I-82

One, at Vista Way on the Kennewick side of the Blue Bridge and another two miles back on I-182 in Pasco.

If you are planning on driving near that area, give yourself some extra time or take an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated