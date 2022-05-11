PASCO, WA -
UPDATE: Traffic is clearing up, no delays.
PREVIOUS:
Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a five-car crash eastbound on I-182 near exit 395.
According to Trooper Thorson, the roadway is clear but traffic is backed up for a couple of miles.
"No one hurt," said Thorson. "Traffic moving slow too heave congestion... People just not paying attention and started a chain reaction."
There has also been reports from WSP of two other wrecks during the backup of traffic.
One, at Vista Way on the Kennewick side of the Blue Bridge and another two miles back on I-182 in Pasco.
If you are planning on driving near that area, give yourself some extra time or take an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated
