YAKIMA, WA - The intersection of 80th Avenue and Zier Road will be closed to traffic for 11 days while City of Yakima crews replace and widen the roadway.

The closure will be in effect 24/7 starting Monday, August 17th, and continuing through Thursday, August 27th.

Flaggers will be on site to help drivers access homes and businesses in the project area and to assist emergency vehicles if they need access to the area.

A detour will be in place throughout the project. The detour route will be 72nd Avenue to West Nob Hill Boulevard, then to 80th Avenue, then Wide Hollow Road to 96th Avenue.

Project work hours will be 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.

During the project, traffic delays in the area are likely to occur. Drivers should use alternate routes until the project is completed.

The project may cause interruptions in scheduled refuse collection. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005 for more information.

As always, the schedule for this type of a project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.

For additional information about this project, contact Streets and Traffic Operations Manager Joe Rosenlund at 576-6430.