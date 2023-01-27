TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47.
Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene.
The collision involved two semis, according to the Washington State Patrol Trooper Josiah Hanks. A Keywest truck rolled over and collided with another semi that was carrying apples. The Keywest truck's engine subsequently caught fire.
Yakima County Fire District 5 is on scene and reports minor injuries to only the Keywest driver. The fire is being extinguished now.
