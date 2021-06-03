TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi rollover in Richland towing 30,000 pounds of french fries
Kailey Davis

RICHLAND, WA - A semi truck and trailer has rolled onto its side traveling from Westbound I-182 to Eastbound I-82 towards Oregon.

The trailer has 30,000 pounds of French fries in it.

The driver escaped any injuries and the ramp is open.

