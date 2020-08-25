YAKIMA, Wash. - Temporary traffic restrictions and changes will be in place Wednesday, August 26th, for a planned traffic signal outage at 7th Avenue and West Yakima Avenue.
The signal will be out from 9:30 am to 10:00 am tomorrow so City of Yakima traffic operations crews can conduct planned maintenance.
Temporary stop signs will be placed in the project area, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the signal outage.
Drivers can expect delays in the project area. They should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.
As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.
For more information about the project, contact Streets Manager Joseph Rosenlund at 509 576-6430.