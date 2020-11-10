UPDATE (4:43 PM): Snoqualmie Pass is now closed.
For the first time this season, I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is CLOSED from milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple spin outs and crashes. Crews will work as quickly as they safely can to clear the collisions but there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Please delay your trips if possible.
We will update when we have more information.
TRAFFIC ALERT (3:52 PM): Correction: I-90 westbound traffic delayed at milepost 71 near Eastin due to several vehicle spinouts and collisions.
WSP and WSDOT units on scene working to clear the roadway. Estimated time to fully open the road to traffic is unknown.
Traction Tires are required, vehicles over 10,000 GVW chains required, oversize vehicles are prohibited.