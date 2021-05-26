PASCO, WA - There is a traffic collision on W Court st and N 18th in Pasco, just west of the Pasco High School. Please avoid the area if possible as traffic may be backed up.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic collision near Pasco High School
