Traffic alert in Walla Walla: Washington State Patrol is on scene of a car fire on SR 12 near MP 353. This is four miles south of Waitsburg. No one has been injured.
TRAFFIC ALERT: WSP on scene of a car fire on SR 12 south of Waitsburg
