YAKIMA - Traffic is slowly moving on westbound I-82 just north of Selah after a crash between two semis and a car this morning.
Washington State Patrol says two semi trucks crashed into each other just after 3:30 A.M.
A car tried to avoid the semis and lost control crashing into them.
Only one of the semi drivers is injured after the crash but their injuries are not serious.
WSP says one semi truck is still waiting for a tow truck so traffic will be backed up for a few more hours.
One lane westbound is open so traffic can get by.
WSP is investigating what caused the semis to crash in the first place.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
