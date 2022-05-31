Traffic deaths in Washington reach 20-year high

OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Traffic deaths in the state of Washington were reported at the highest number in 20 years at 663 fatalities in 2021. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) expects the trend to continue in 2022, with preliminary data showing more deaths so far in 2022 than this time last year.
To reverse the trend, this summer the WTSC will launch one of its biggest public education campaigns ever, “Together We Get There.”
“The increase in deaths on our roads is tragic, but we all have the power to reverse the trend,” said WTSC’s director of external relations, Mark McKechnie. “We can turn the tide and make this a safe summer. Most of us use roads safely, and we can also influence the smaller number of people who engage in risky behavior.”
The “Together We Get There” campaign pushes an evidence-based approach that focuses on community, known as proactive traffic safety. The approach was developed through the Montana State University Center for Health and Safety Culture’s “Positive Culture Framework.”
The ad campaign is scheduled to roll out over the summer, when traffic deaths are historically higher. It includes efforts on social media, television, radio, video streaming services, audio streaming services and community-based media outlets in numerous languages.
“Take an extra step and help someone close to you be safe, too,” said McKechnie. “It’s as simple as reminding them to buckle their seat belt or put their phone away when they drive.”
The WTSC noted that traffic safety campaigns generally tend to focus on unsafe drivers, specifically noting enforcement efforts. This campaign is meant to change that, instead reflecting research that shows people can be influenced by someone they know reinforcing safe practices.
The idea is that safe drivers can encourage others to stay safe on the roads, too.
“That’s why simple things we can do will have a big impact in saving lives,” McKechnie said. “We drive distraction-free, put away mobile devices, and encourage others to do the same. We fasten our seat belts, and make sure friends and family are buckled up too. We drive sober. And if we use alcohol, cannabis or prescription drugs that impair our judgement or reaction time, we avoid driving and plan a safer way to get home. And we make sure friends and family do the same.”
