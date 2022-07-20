YAKIMA, Wash. -
Drivers can expect delays tomorrow morning Thursday, July 21 along North 1st St. starting at 6 a.m.
City crews will be working in flower beds along North 1st St. , leaving only one lane open in each direction. Traffic restrictions will be in place 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. between the north end of I-82 interchange to I St.
Drivers should take alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. The speed limit through all traffic-related work zones is 20 mph.
For more information about the project, contact Acting Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-576-6443.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.