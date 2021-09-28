Traffic Lights are down in Richland due to power outage

RICHLAND, WA - We have received reports of a power outage in North Richland, this means traffic lights will not be working until the power is restored. Please drive safely and remember to treat intersections as a four-way stop
The City of Richland says this is a BPA Transmission outage affecting three of our substations and they do not have an estimated time of when this will be resolved. Richland Police Department says the power outage is from a fire that started up around 4:15 this afternoon.
We have sent a reporter to get more information.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.