YAKIMA, Wash.-
Water line work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Race Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, February 14t through Friday, February 17.
Work on the project will start around 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. each day. According to a City of Yakima press release water customers in the hour can expect water outages during the project work hours.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area during scheduled work hours. Due to heavy traffic volumes on South 1st Street, drivers can expect delays. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
For more information about the project, contact Water Distribution Supervisor Emilio Lopez at 509-575-6196.
