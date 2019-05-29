KENNEWICK, WA – In an effort to improve the traffic operation at the intersection of South Steptoe Street & West Clearwater Avenue, the City of Kennewick will eliminate the left turn flashing yellow from the signal timing, on all directions.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been eight accidents at the intersection.

Left-turn movements will only be allowed on a protected green arrow phase. Drivers are advised to pay close attention to this change.

This change will be implemented Wednesday, May 29 through Thursday, May 30. Informational signs alerting the traveling public will be posted ahead of the intersection in all directions.

The City of Kennewick tells NBC Right Now that this new traffic change has already started. This is in an effort to reduce the number of accidents.

Eliminating the yellow flashing signal reduces the amount of decisions drivers have to make, therefore hoping to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection.