FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A traffic stop led to a domestic abuse arrest after officers stopped a car in Sandifur Parkway, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Facebook post, officials said that the woman driving the car was bleeding and had obvious injuries on her face. During the stop, she told officers that her boyfriend had just assaulted her at a home on Road 56.
Official said that FCSO deputies went to the house and were able to arrest the suspect after he initially refused to come out. The man was booked into Franklin County jail for Domestic Violence assault in the 2nd Degree.
