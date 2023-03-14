YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima will slow Lincoln Avenue between Oregon Avenue and Clark Avenue for water line work on Wednesday, March 15. Crews will begin the project at 7:00 a.m. and are expected to finish at 3:30 p.m.
Delays are expected because of the heavy traffic volume seen on Lincoln Ave and with traffic limited to one lane in both directions, drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.
Homes and businesses in the area will remain open if possible with emergency vehicles allowed through if necessary.
The City of Yakima says the repairs may cause interruptions in refuse collection and recommend calling the city's Refuse Division for more information.
Completion of the project is subject to weather, equipment failure and emergencies as reasons for delays.
