KENNEWICK, WA - On Wednesday, April 24, domestic child sex trafficking survivor Theresa Flores will speak at the Columbia Center Rotary Event Center in Kennewick. The Community Conversation is presented by Tri-Cities Soroptimist Against Trafficking in partnership with Columbia Center Rotary.

Flores is a survivor, victim's advocate and best-selling author of several books including Slave Across the Street. She was drugged, raped and sold into an underground crime ring in an upper middle class suburb outside Detroit from the time she was 15 to 17 years old. Since she escaped the world of trafficking, she has become one of the country's most prominent advocates related to human trafficking awareness.

Members of law enforcement will also be on hand to talk about child sex trafficking issues facing the Tri-Cities, what is being done, and next steps citizens can take to help stop trafficking around us.

The event is free to the public, and will be held on Wednesday, April 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. including time for Q&A. The event will be held at the Columbia Center Rotary Event Center at 6222 John Day Avenue in Kennewick.