Train accident kills 40-year-old Kennewick man

PASCO, WA - A train hit a 40-year-old man Sunday morning in Pasco.
According to the Pasco Police Department (PPD), the man was on the train tracks located near S 4th Ave and W Ainsworth Street in front of the train when the train passed by. It's unclear if the man ran in front of the train. PPD is still investigating what happened.
According to the Franklin County Coroner, the man died from blunt force trauma.
PPD said the man was a Kennewick resident.
Authorities are still working to notify the victim's family.
This is a developing story so information may change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
