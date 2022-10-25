KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE.
10-25-22, 9:20 a.m.
The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed.
Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic.
10-25-22, 8:07 a.m.
According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crews are on scene working to remove the train.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
