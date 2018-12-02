CONNELL, WA- Four train cars went off track Sunday evening in Connell.
Gus Melonas, a spokesman for BNSF tells NBC Right Now that the rail cars were postponed on a industrial track when a short line operator went to pick them up.
Around 5:15 p.m. four cars derailed in the process, three filled with liquefied petroleum gas and a fourth that was empty. This blocked off the railroad crossings at Adams St and Clark St.
BNSF is currently on scene doing a routine derailment response using cranes to get them back on track. They expect to have it finished by 2 a.m. Monday morning.
No one was injured in the incident and we're told the materials that spilled are not considered hazardous.
BNSF is still investigating.