La Grande, Ore.-
A Union Pacific train passing through La Grande derailed around 8:30 a.m. on March 15 and is now blocking railroad crossings at three nearby streets.
According to La Grande Police there is no threat to public safety after the derailment, but the railroad crossings at Fir Street, Greenwood Street and Cherry Street are currently blocked.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the crossings in the area to keep traffic flowing. There is no estimate for when the train will be removed and it could be an all day process according to La Grande Police.
