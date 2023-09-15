PASCO, Wash.- There are nearly 400 thousand skilled labor job openings, according to the Home Depot Foundation.
Heather Prill from the Home Depot Foundation says the "Path to Pro" scholarship aims to train the next generation to fill the labor shortage in the trades industry.
One recipients of the Home Depot scholarship is Aaron Kirby from Pasco. He says he plans to pursue his education in HVAC at Charter College. According to Kirby, the money will help him not only play for his education but also tolls an supplies to get himself started.
"I don't sit still for very long," said Kirby. "I've been in the trades for a while it's always been the best fit for me."
The Home Depot Foundation is the non-profit arm of Home Depot aiming to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and is providing scholarships for trade schools nationwide.
If you are interested in applying, the next round of applications are due by September 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.