Trans+ Elders Storytelling Project looks to hear Washington's rural Trans+ stories

WASHINGTON STATE — Central Washington University is collaborating with Helen House, an Ellensburg-based organization for LGBTQ+ youth, for the “Trans+ Elders Storytelling Project,” according to a joint press release. The partnership is looking to interview eligible individuals in order to document and celebrate their stories.
The project is looking to hear stories from people who are at least 50-years-old, live in or have connections to Washington’s small/rural cities (outside the Seattle and Tacoma metro area) and are either transgender, two-spirit, gender-nonconforming or gender-variant (Trans+). Participants will be interviewed either in-person or online, likely for between 60 and 90 minutes, according to the press release. They’ll get a $25 gift card for taking part.
“We seek to capture elders’ stories of survival, transition, love and relationships, and everyday life,” said the press release. “Stories will be shared using an interactive website, where visitors can navigate between vignettes of elders’ narratives and learn about the richness and diversity of their lives. We are especially interested sharing elders’ stories with LGBTQ+ youth in rural WA.”
If interested in the project, contact the partnership by calling 509-963-2005 or emailing transrurallives@gmail.com.
