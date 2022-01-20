HEPPNER, OR. – 22 year-old transient John Quincy McClammy was arrested in Heppner last night for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after being caught with a truck stolen from Pasco, WA. Two deputies and an undersheriff responded to a call from a Heppner woman concerned about a disoriented man looking for food in garbage cans. She had fed him but was still concerned.
The man, revealed to be McClammy, was located in downtown Heppner. He claimed he was okay, just looking to leave town. During conversation with the deputies, McClammy revealed he ran out of fuel in Heppner after stealing the truck in Pasco.
The truck was located and confirmed as the stolen vehicle, with the keys locked inside. The truck owner was contacted, who gave deputies permission to get the keys out and move the truck to the Sheriff’s Office where he would pick it up.
McClammy is now in Umatilla County Jail on a $10,000 bail.
