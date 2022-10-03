WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Department of Transportation announced that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Washington State to highlight local infrastructure made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
According to a Department of Transportation press release, Secretary Buttigieg will visit Wenatchee and the Seattle area on Thursday, October, 6, and Friday, October, 7.
The details of Secretary Buttigieg's visit are still being worked out. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
