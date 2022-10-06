WENATCHEE, Wash. - Politicians welcomed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Wenatchee on October 7 in celebration of the largest Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant in the country.
The Apple Capital Loop Project is meant to upgrade the 11-mile loop connecting Wenatchee to Canada. It’s estimated that 100,000 vehicles travel the route every single day. The $92 million in grant money is intended to help with traffic levels, reduce freight delays and improve safety.
Wenatchee serves as a hub for the international apple industry coming out of Washington. In fact, it’s estimated that a billion dollars worth of apples are stored, delivered and packed in the Wenatchee Valley each year, according to a press release from Senator Maria Cantwell’s office.
The project focuses on both economic and social solutions for the area, creating jobs, speeding up agricultural deliveries and assisting public transportation in Wenatchee.
“Look when you have tribal, local, county, state and federal leadership all pulling in the same direction, it makes an enormous difference,” said Buttigieg. “It makes it much easier, frankly, for my department to be helpful when you see that kind of alignment.”
