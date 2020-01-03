PASCO, WA - Haley Ricketts ended her 2019 caught in a maelstrom of tumbleweeds along SR-240.

"She's like, 'I'm stuck in tumbleweeds,'" her fiancé, Ryan Shannon recalled. "'How are you stuck in tumbleweeds?' And then she goes, 'I'm going to try to go around it.' And I was like, 'Wait' and then she goes, 'I'm stuck, I'm stuck, there's tumbleweeds on my car, they are everywhere.'"

What was supposed to be a normal drive back home from a friend's house on New Year's Eve, turned into a complete nightmare... Tumblegeddon.

"And then I was freaking out because I was basically trapped in my car," Haley said. "I couldn't open my doors or anything; I tried but they were just stuck shut."

Ryan came to the rescue... but he wasn't able to see her at first. He told her to honk, and then he finally heard her car.

"Once I started hearing her I was able to find her buried, no joke," Ryan said. "You couldn't see her unless her lights were on so we had to start getting tumbleweeds off her."

He says the car being scratched up really doesn't matter because he was able to get her out safely.

"A car is a car; it's going to be banged up anyways regardless of what happens after this, so we just pushed some tumbleweeds off to the side, pulled it off to the shoulder, and we just walked back to my truck," Ryan said. "It was cool to see people come together and help each other out. I started knocking on windows and got ten or so guys to start throwing tumbleweeds off and try to clear a path."

Haley was able to get her car the next day, and she is thankful for her fiancé.

"I love him, I am grateful he saved me."

If Ryan wouldn't have been able to get to her, Haley said she had enough supplies to camp out for the night in her car. Her experience is an important reminder of how crucial it is to pack supplies in case of unfortunate situations on the road.