YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Valley Tourism has released the Official Yakima Valley Travel GuideTM for 2020 with details on wineries and craft beverages, year-round outdoor adventure, farm-fresh produce locations, dining and arts venues to visit this year.
“The Yakima Valley Travel GuideTM features 80 pages of colorful images and information to provide you with the need to know details on when and where to be, all year long, whether you’re a visitor or a local,” states John Cooper, President and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.
Yakima Valley Tourism produces and distributes 100,000 guides locally and throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise, Bend and Salem. The guide is also provided at trade shows throughout the United States.
To receive a free issue of the 2020 Yakima Valley Travel GuideTM, call toll free (800) 221-0751, email info@visityakima.com or stop by the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center at 101 North Fair Avenue, off Interstate 82 in Yakima. A digital version is also available at http://bit.ly/yvtguide