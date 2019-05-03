INTERSTATE 90 - Construction and maintenance work is back on I-90 between North Bend and Vantage. If you have plans to travel across I-90 next week, you will experience delays through multiple work zones. Please plan ahead for added travel time through the locations below.

North Bend Vicinity (Mileposts 33 to 52)

Drivers may experience minor delays westbound during the day and at night starting Sunday night through Thursday morning. Contractor crews are making repairs to the westbound lanes in various locations between North Bend milepost 33 to the summit of Snoqualmie Pass milepost 52.

Snoqualmie Pass Vicinity (Mileposts 47 to 68)

Drivers may experience minor delays between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday due to maintenance work along the roadway. Work will be taking place in both directions between the Denny Creek area near milepost 47 to the Easton area near milepost 68.

Cle Elum Vicinity (Mileposts 80 to 86)

Drivers may experience minor delays in both directions at night starting Monday night through Saturday morning due to single lane closures and intermittent rolling slowdowns. Contractor crews are making a number of repairs to the roadway as well as the bridges in the area.

As part of the work to make repairs to the bridge decks at milepost 86, drivers are currently using a detour bridge in the median over the Yakima River. This detour will be in place until October.

Ellensburg Vicinity (Milepost 102)

Drivers may experience minor delays during the day westbound Monday through Friday as crews make repairs to the bridge deck over the Yakima River.

Vantage Vicinity (Mileposts 118 to 137)

Drivers may experience minor delays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday near Vantage from mileposts 136 to 138. Maintenance Crews will be installing glare screens on the barrier between the westbound and eastbound lanes.

For more information regarding travel delays across I-90 this summer please consider using the following communication tools to help plan your trip: