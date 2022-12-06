PENDLETON, Ore.-
Organizations looking to bring a new event or expand an existing one in Pendleton are invited to apply for a marketing grant from Travel Pendleton.
The marketing grants have max awards of $3,000 and are intended to help increase overnight stays in Pendleton by contributing to local events and promoting Pendleton.
Grant applications are due by December 31, and awards will be announced by February 28, 2023.
Travel Pendleton grants are available to both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.
According to a Travel Pendleton press release, the grant application requires creating a marketing plan that reaches people at least 100 miles outside of Pendleton.
Grant funds can be used for ads, mail campaigns, or for print or social media. Applications are available through Travel Pendleton.
"The Travel Pendleton Marketing Grant is a wonderful opportunity for event organizers to secure additional financial support for promoting their events in Pendleton," said Kristen Dollarhide, Travel Pendleton Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.