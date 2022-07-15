Travelers to Canada are subject to random COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status starting July 19th

CANADA -- The Government of Canada set up entry restrictions, testing, and quarantine requirements to manage risks at the border starting July 19th.
Travelers arriving in Canada by air to the four major Canadian airports, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto are subject to random COVID-19 testing. Those selected must get a test outside of airports.
If the arrival test result is positive, travelers must isolate and follow the federal requirement to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test result. The 10-day isolation is required, even if the isolation requirement is shorter where they're flying from.
"Keeping Canadians safe has been our number one priority since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Public Health Agency of Canada in a press release.
Travelers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, unless exempt, must continue to test on Day 1 and Day 8 of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry, with no changes.
All travelers must continue to use ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website) to provide mandatory travel information within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada, and/or before boarding a cruise ship destined for Canada, with few exceptions.
