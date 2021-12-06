YAKIMA, WA - With travel at an all time high during this holiday season, many people traveling outside the U.S. might want to know...
"The CDC is now going from a 72 hour window of when they are requiring COVID tests prior to return to the U.S. to a 24 hour window" said Buck Taft, Airport Director for Tri-Cities Airport.
With these new COVID-19 travel restrictions, smaller airports that do not make international travel says they don't think it should effect business that much.
"I don't know if it's going to have a huge impact on operations, I'm not anticipating any here locally" said Taft. "It doesn't have anything to do with flying out domestically, it's all international related and it's only upon return to the United States."
Airport staff still want to remind people if they are going to be traveling during the holidays, to make sure they are being safe.
"If traveling is not necessary at the moment I would advise to maybe hold off and maybe try to travel in a different time" said Jaime Vera, Operations and Maintenance Manager at the Yakima Airport. "But if travel is absolutely necessary, then just make sure you're taking all precautionary, you know wearing a mask, hand sanitizing, making sure you get tested for COVID-19 before travel."
When asked if people should be afraid to travel this holiday season...
"I've never felt uncomfortable traveling and I have traveled again a few times in the last year" said Taft.
President Biden extended the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18, so when you are traveling don't forget your face mask.