Treatment Program participant donates truckload of toys for community project

HERMISTON, OR- Calvin Netherda is a phase four participant with the 6th Judicial District Treatment Program who donated a full truckload of toys to the Hermiston Community Center Christmas Express to help kids in need this holiday season. To graduate from the program, all participants in phase four are required to complete a leadership project that helps the community. Participants are encouraged to create and organize a project they are passionate about.
Netherda proposed the project in early November to Treatment Court Coordinator Jillian Viles, who had reservations regarding the time frame. But once Netherda was able to quickly get his employer's permission to leave the donation box there, at the Pilot Travel Center, the plan picked up.
Within a few days, driver's and other donators had filled the donation box. Within the month, Netherda had four full boxes. The toys filled the bed of his pickup truck. Viles then assisted Netherda in finding an agency for the donations.
They came to an agreement with Hermiston Police Department that the toys would be donated for their Christmas Express Toy Drive, despite Netherda's past experiences with the police department. During Netherda's donation, the officers wore plainclothes. He still recognized one officer as one who had arrested him, but was at ease with the uniforms off. Viles commented on the full-circle progress of Netherda to work with the police.
"Treatment Court is not just about helping people become free from substance abuse," Viles said. "It is about helping them to restore relationships, reuniting families, reducing criminal activity and helping them to become productive members in our communities."
This sentiment was achieved in Netherda's project, who felt for kids in need and did not want any of them to go without presents over the holidays. He was reportedly satisfied with the outcome and enjoyed giving back. Netherda is expected to finish the program in Feb. 2022.
The 19-month program launched in 2018 for people struggling with substance abuse, that have committed drug-related crimes and have a probation sentence. It features outpatient treatment, drug testing, court sessions and community-based support.