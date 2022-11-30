Christmas trees

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Einan's at Sunset is holding a Tree of Remembrance Service as we approach the Holidays in honor of those who have lost a loved one.

The service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Einan's located at 915 By-Pass Highway in Richland.

Families are invited to write the name of their loved ones on an ornament before placing it on the Tree of Remembrance.

There will be a short service and light refreshments will be served.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots.