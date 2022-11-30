RICHLAND, Wash.-
Einan's at Sunset is holding a Tree of Remembrance Service as we approach the Holidays in honor of those who have lost a loved one.
The service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Einan's located at 915 By-Pass Highway in Richland.
Families are invited to write the name of their loved ones on an ornament before placing it on the Tree of Remembrance.
There will be a short service and light refreshments will be served.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for Toys for Tots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.