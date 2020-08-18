YAKIMA, WA - A tree removal project will close portions of 6th Street and D Street tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19th.
During the project work hours of 6:30 am to 12:00 pm tomorrow, 6th Street will be closed between East Lincoln Avenue and E Street. D Street will be closed between Naches Avenue and 7th Street.
Flaggers will be on site to help drivers navigate through the project area.
Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained as best as possible and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area as needed.
Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
The project may cause interruptions in scheduled refuse collection. Contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005 for more information.
As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.
For more information about the project, contact Streets and Traffic Operations Manager Joe Rosenlund at 509-576-6430.