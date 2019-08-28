YAKIMA, WA – Tree Top employees have raised more than $33,000 for pediatric programs and services at Virginia Mason Memorial through the company’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals employee giving campaign. This donation represents a 150% increase over Tree Top’s 2018 campaign.

“I am always impressed by the generosity of our employees and their commitment to supporting our community through organizations like The Memorial Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. And this year was no different,” said Tom Hurson, President and CEO of Tree Top. “We created some fun opportunities for giving and our employees took it from there.”

Funds were raised this summer through a silent auction, sales and donations at the Tree Top Store and Visitor Center, and a company-wide payroll deduction campaign, which included a corporate match.

“We are grateful for the support Tree Top employees continue to show through their investment in the care of our community’s smallest of patients,” said Erin Black, CEO of The Memorial Foundation.

All funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals stay in the Yakima Valley to support more than 13,000 babies and kids at Virginia Mason Memorial. Donations support Children’s Village and Virginia Mason Memorial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Unit and The Family Birthplace.

To celebrate the 150% increase in giving, Tree Top is hosting an employee celebration at its corporate office on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 12 p.m. The event will include a check presentation with Tree Top CEO Tom Hurson, The Memorial Foundation CEO Erin Black, Children’s Village CEO Laura Crooks, and Virginia Mason Memorial COO Diane Patterson.