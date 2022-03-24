PENDLETON, OR - Local bartenders will soon battle it out to make the best Pendleton Whisky cocktail when the annual Battle of the Bars fundraiser returns to Pendleton in April.
The Battle of the Bars is back April 1st after a two year break, and it all kicks off with a new cornhole tournament.
In the video above, two participating bartenders compete in a mini Battle of the Bars on Wake Up Northwest, while Event Director, Ken Lebsock, shares what to expect for the fundraiser's big return.
The cornhole tournament starts at 4:45 p.m. outside the Let ‘er Buck Room in the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Doubles teams can sign up for $50/team at 4 p.m.
Bartenders will then face off for the traditional Battle of the Bars competition presented by Pendleton Whisky at 6 p.m. inside the Let 'er Buck Room. Those who attend will vote for their favorite craft cocktail, with the winning restaurant or bar earning a plaque and bragging rights.
In addition, participants can enjoy barbecue, drinks, music and prizes.
All money raised will benefit the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
The Battle of the Bars is from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, April 1st.
For more information, visit the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame website or Facebook page.
The Let 'er Buck room is located at 205 SW Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.