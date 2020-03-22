Tri-Citians make homemade masks for healthcare workers

TRI-CITIES,WA- Across America many healthcare workers are dealing with a shortage of masks. Many people in the Tri-Cities are trying to help fix that problem. Deidre Holmberg who knows many people in the healthcare system has heard their frustrations and she has decided to make her own masks to give to them.
"Thinking about them putting on a brave face that's not covered while helping people who really need help just really chapped me and I think it's pretty unacceptable," said Holmberg.
Holmberg took the spare fabricate that she has at home and went to YouTube. After watching several videos and then making a mask on her own, she hopes to make at least 50 masks by the end of the week.
"They are not commercially made surgical masks but they would provide some assistance for people who are forced to wear things like bandanas or having to reuse masks over and over again," said Holmberg.
Holmberg isn't the only one, many Facebook groups across the Tri-Cities have popped up in effort to do the same. Tifany Caballero who has 20 plus years of experience in sewing is apart of one of those group. She is taking those years of experience and applying them to mask making.
"I am not one to just sit still if there is a way I can help I usually try to," said Caballero. "For me I am so thankful that I have the stuff here at my house and these skills to be able to help out,"
Both Caballero and Holmberg will continue to make and donate masks as long as they have supplies. They encourage others to do the same if they have a sewing machine or the skill to do so.