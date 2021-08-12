TRI-CITIES,WA-The Tri-Cities area is sitting at the second highest level of poor air quality, which is very unhealthy.
The smoke wildfires burning across the area has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is sitting on top of us.
Benton Clean Air Agency says that all people should stay indoors and limit time outside.
The air quality is unhealthy for all but especially those with respiratory issues.
The particulate matter from the smoke its caught in the lungs and the only way to get it out is by coughing.
There are 6 levels for air quality ranging from good to hazardous, and now we are sitting at level five.
Last years fire season was worse.
We reached up to the hazardous level for several days.
For more information on how to stay safe during this poor air quality, go to the Benton clean air agencies website.