PASCO, WA- After a record breaking start to the year the Tri-Cities airport is now seeing a shortage. Not just in passengers and flights -- but in money coming in.

From the start of the pandemic, Buck Taft, airport director has seen air traffic numbers drop daily. Normally they would receive roughly 19-21 flights a day, now down to only seven.

"The last couple of months have been interesting, we were coming off record numbers then March came," Taft said.

The airport is also experiencing a 95% passenger drop. The lowest numbers they have ever seen.

"Significant drop in revenue, you no longer have parking revenue, rental car revenue, you no longer have restaurant revenue and all of that plays into the economic engine we are," Taft said.

But there has been a little relief. Just two weeks ago the Pasco airport received a $5.9 million grant. The money part of $10 billion given by the federal government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in hopes of helping the revenue lost from lack of travelers and flights. Nearby airports, Walla Walla and Pendleton, Oregon received $18 million and $17 million.

Taft said the $5.9 million was at the top of what he expected. He said the money is going to go fast with the airport's debt payments of $2.1 million, on top of daily operating costs without the passenger revenue.

"Every dollar we make here goes back into the airport. We invest everything back into our facilities and try to keep them going so it's been very difficult," Taft said.

He said they are starting to look at ways to save and make where it is necessary. Cuts to capital projects, future expansions, and improvements.

As they do start to see the return of passengers, Taft said they still do not know what this means for the airport long-term.

"We are starting to really see a lot of business travelers come back slowly we are seeing a light now its just how quickly does that come back and what does that look like," Taft said.

As passengers come back they will be seeing some changes. Taft said in the next few weeks they will be adding more social distance markers, sneeze guards at the ticket gates and the staff will be cleaning high touch surfaces more.

"We are doing what we can with returning passengers so people feel safe while traveling through the Tri-Cities," Taft said.