Tri-Cities airport hosts emergency drill

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities airport had a full scale emergency response drill to a mock a plane collision and a hostage situation.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates every airport have its staff physically practice its emergency plan every three years.

Part of the Tri-Cities airport runway was shut down Friday afternoon. Local police, state patrol officers, multiple medics and local swat officers were just some of the 10 different agencies participating in this emergency drill.

Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire Department said it's important to have these drills so local law enforcement agencies can strengthen their communication in emergency situations.

"We have three minutes from the time that phone is picked up to when our fire truck is at the aircraft... that's why it's important for us to get together and practice because when we do have to do it it has to happen right every time," Shearer said.

In the simulation, emergency crews quickly rushed on scene and put out the small fire before being notified the plane was under a hostage situation.

The simulated plane was actually two school buses put together in which organizers said the cramped quarters mocked the feeling of being inside an actual plane.

Inside, the victims were all volunteer students and played having fake injuries.

Every three years a simulation like this happens to keep crews up to date and to prevent a problem from happening in the field.

"It was good to actually play through that and see people use the right language and verbiage that is agreed upon ahead of time to real-world events because lives depend on it," Shearer said.