PASCO, WA – The Tri-Cities Airport has announced the selected artists for the 2019 public art opportunities in the terminal.

While 17 qualified artists submitted their work, only three were chosen. Richard Kimura, Suzi Vitulli and Dixie Blankenship are all local artists who will provide pieces in a beautiful mix of styles and materials that highlight the bounty of the Tri-Cities region.

“We love providing the opportunity for local artists to showcase their work,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “The airport is the first thing visitors experience in our region, and the last thing they see when they leave. It’s wonderful to be able to share some of the creativity that makes the Tri-Cities community so unique.”

Each artist has a separate wall in the terminal to showcase their pieces. Installations begin mid-January and the artists’ displays will be up through the year. Artist biographies and sample art pieces are below:

Richard Kimura: Richard lives in Richland and manages his own studio, Fireworks Art Studio. His art designs draw from cubist and futurist influences as well as modular origami and other home-grown folding techniques. His work is made from vintage northwestern fruit box labels and creates kaleidoscope-like effects.

Dixie Blankenship: Dixie is from Kennewick and owns Designs by Dixie. She is a landscape, nature and portrait photographer who has created images since she was a teenager.

Suzi Vitulli: Suzi is a watercolor artist who loves the movement, texture, transparency and depth that watercolor painting provides. She owns her own studio in Richland; Suzi Vitulli Art. Suzi has earned numerous awards in the art community, most recently the 2018 Allied Arts Association Annual Juried Show “Eastern Washington Watercolor Society” Watercolor Award.